3-story house catches fire in Norcross

Officials say a three-story home caught fire on Friday in Norcross.

The fire occurred just before 2 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of West Peachtree Street near Lake Drive.

There were no injuries in the fire, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

