Atlanta police: Homicide changed to 'special investigation'

Atlanta police revised the status of a death investigation on Friday.

The department initially said David Abbasi was shot and killed on Dec. 9 in the 1000 block of Longley Avenue.

Police say an initial investigation revealed that Abbasi was looking to buy the vacant property and got into an altercation with an unknown person, which is when they say he was shot and killed.

However, on Friday authorities said more investigating revealed that Abbasi's gunshot wound may have been self-inflicted.

Atlanta police say they're changing the death investigation from a homicide to a "special investigation," and removing the case from their 2016 homicide count.

