Crews put out brush fire in Cobb County

North Georgia is in the midst of a drought and wildfires are spreading smoke across the region, stay up-to-date with the latest drought conditions and wildfires near metro Atlanta with CBS46 here.More >
Police tell CBS46 the crash occurred around 1:39 p.m. Wednesday when the driving of the truck went through a light on Barrett Parkway, hit a vehicle and overturned.More >
The work to build a roundabout outside Pope High School in Cobb County has been going on for a year and half. Now the push is on to finish the project before school starts July 31.More >
Road crews in Cobb County are facing a dangerous backlog of work as weather continues to cause tree and brush to grow at a furious pace.More >
A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal crash in Cobb County that claimed the life of a 66 year-old man on June 25.More >
If you're like many Georgia families, store-bought fireworks are among your July 4th party supplies. Firefighters are trying to spread the word that some of the most innocent-looking fireworks can cause the most injuries.More >
A teacher and head coach of the golf team at East Paulding High School in Dallas has passed away at the age of 29.More >
The reward has grown to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever buried a dog up to her nose in the ground near Atlanta.More >
A man is dead after a drunk driver collided with his vehicle in Barrow County Monday afternoon.More >
A police officer is dead after she was shot in the head Wednesday, the New York Police Department said.More >
A Colorado-based watchdog group along with six Georgia voters have filed a lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court, claiming the state's election system was compromised and left unprotected from intruders for months.More >
