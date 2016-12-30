Crews put out brush fire in Cobb County

Crews say they responded to a small brush fire in Cobb County on Friday.

The fire occurred off Exit 263 on I-75 in Marietta.

A spokesperson with the Marietta Fire Department said the fire was so small, the two units that responded struggled to find smoke in the area.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

