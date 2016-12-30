Georgia rallies to beat TCU 31-23 in Liberty Bowl

Nick Chubb ran for 142 yards and a touchdown Friday as Georgia beat TCU 31-23 in the Liberty Bowl to win a bowl game for the third straight year.

Georgia (8-5) restored some pride to the Southeastern Conference with its bowl victory. The SEC had entered the day with a 1-4 bowl record, a major step back for a league that had gone 9-2 in bowl games last year to set a record for bowl victories.

The Bulldogs had won the Belk Bowl two seasons ago and the TaxSlayer Bowl last year. Georgia's latest bowl victory sent TCU (6-7) to only its third losing year in Gary Patterson's 16 full seasons as coach.

In a game that featured numerous momentum changes, Rodrigo Blankenship put Georgia ahead for good with 13:27 left by kicking a 30-yard field goal. Blankenship's kick was set up by Chubb's 48-yard burst on the final play of the third period.

Brandon Hatfield was wide right on a 47-yard field goal attempt that would have put TCU ahead with 7:57 remaining. He earlier had missed a 41-yard field goal and an extra-point attempt.

Georgia then went on a 70-yard drive that was capped by Chubb's 13-yard touchdown run with 2:48 left. Deandre Baker clinched the victory by breaking up Kenny Hill's fourth-and-4 pass from the Georgia 44 with 1:14 remaining.

Jacob Eason threw touchdown passes to Javon Wims and Sony Michel, who also rushed for 87 yards. Isaiah McKenzie had four catches for 103 yards, including a 77-yarder that set up a touchdown. Trenton Thompson recorded three sacks for Georgia and was named the game's most valuable player.

Hill threw two touchdown passes to John Diarse and ran for a third score.

