Armed victims turn the tables on criminals

An uptick in crime has lead people to turn the table on criminals in Atlanta.

The owner of a pawn shop in Mableton, a gas station Clerk in Cartersville and the passenger of a white Porsche in Midtown defended themselves by shooting, and in two of these cases, killing the suspects.

Some people are also arming themselves in light of a recent spike in crime.

“Watching the news, there’s a lot of break-ins going on,” said Macy McDougald, as she shopped for a firearm at Stoddard’s gun store and range in Midtown.

“We’ve seen a steady rise in business this year,” said Stoddard’s manager Patrick Fagan.

He warns people that guns will only keep you safe if you know how to use it.

“You can change your life in a split second with a firearm, so we have our own training program here,” he said.

Fagan says people buying a weapon are encouraged to practice their shot as often as possible.

“Right now people are just tired of being the victim,” said personal security expert and former police officer Vincent Hill.

He stresses people do have the right to defend themselves with gun, but only if their lives are threatened.

“Make sure that threat of imminent bodily injury or death is there, otherwise they could face charges,” he said.

