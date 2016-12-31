Six suspects in custody, manhunt continues for one more in pawn shop robbery

Police have captured six suspects and are searching for one more accused of stealing guns from the Forsyth County Pawn in Cumming early Saturday morning.

According to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety's twitter feed, about 100 officers from several agencies are continuing to search for the other suspect in an area near Deerfield Parkway and Morris Road near Alpharetta.

It all started when the suspects crashed a vehicle into the pawnshop around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. An employee that was inside the store confronted the suspects and fired a shot but no one was struck.

The suspects fled the scene and a Forsyth County deputy spotted their vehicle on Georgia 400 near the McFarland Road exit.

The deputy tried to pull the vehicle over but was unable to and a pursuit began. The suspects then crashed the vehicle near Deerfield Parkway and Morris Road. The suspects attempted to flee on foot but two were immediately apprehended.

Six suspects are now in custody and several stolen guns have been recovered. They have been identified as the following:

Jajuanis Armstrong, 19

Jason Wheeler, 20

Jordan Brown, 19

Senuel Hawk, 23

Rashad Jackson, 17

Juvenile Male, 16

Photo of suspect still sought by police

Still looking for 7th subject. Altavious Jackson approximately 5'8", 145 lbs, 32 years of age. pic.twitter.com/iSMtX8JE3S — AlpharettaDPS (@AlpharettaDPS) December 31, 2016

A Georgia State Patrol helicopter and a K-9 unit are also assisting in the search.

Suspects abandon this vehicle, other vehicle left at scene of Pawn Shop in Forsyth County. pic.twitter.com/jPVCOsT7mr — AlpharettaDPS (@AlpharettaDPS) December 31, 2016

