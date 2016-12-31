Several displaced following fire at Clarkston apartment complex

A fire at an apartment complex in Clarkston early Saturday morning has damaged several units and left many people displaced.

The blaze ignited just after midnight at the Woodside Village Apartments on the 3900 block of Memorial College Avenue in Clarkston.

19 units were affected and about 40 people have been impacted.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Red Cross volunteers are helping those affected with shelter, food, clothing and prescription replacements.

