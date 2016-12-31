Georgia Tech holds on to beat Kentucky in TaxSlayer Bowl

Georgia Tech started off strong and held on to beat Kentucky 33-18 in the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets racked up 266 yards rushing and didn't turn the ball over en route to the victory.

Dedrick Mills led the Jackets in rushing with 169 yards and a touchdown as Georgia Tech finished the season at 9-4.

Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson led the Wildcat attack, throwing for 175 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 49 yards and a touchdown but it wasn't enough to keep the Wildcats from losing their third straight bowl game.

Harrison Butker was also a weapon for the Jackets as he didn't miss a kick, going 4-4 on field goals and converting all three extra points. He kicked a season-long 52 yard field goal during the game.

The Jackets held a 23-3 lead after three quarters when Kentucky began to mount a comeback. The Wildcats cut the lead to just one possession when they narrowed the score to 26-18 with just under four minutes left.

But Justin Thomas hit receiver Ricky Jeune on a 42-yard pass play and Dedrick Mills capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to seal the victory.

Kentucky ends the year at 7-6.

