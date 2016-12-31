Gun-toting Waffle House waitress fired after firing shots during robbery

Police are looking for three suspects accused of robbing a Waffle House location in Coweta County and allegedly threatening to shoot everyone inside the restaurant.

The robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. early Thursday morning at the restaurant on Highway 29 in Newnan. What happened afterward may be the strangest thing about the incident.

A woman working at the restaurant was handed a note by one of the suspects that said to "give him all of the money or he will shoot you and everyone in here". The employee gave the suspect about $200 and they fled the scene on foot.

As the suspects were leaving, an employee went to her vehicle, pulled out a 9 millimeter handgun and fired a round into the air. There were no injuries.

The employee told police that she saw a red Ford Crown Victoria and a gray Suburban or Expedition leaving the area at a high rate of speed. She says they were headed south on Highway 29.

The Newnan Times-Herald reports the employee who fired the shots has been fired.

If you have any information about the case, you're urged to contact the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

