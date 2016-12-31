Two former employees arrested in connection to robbery at Ingles supermarket

Two former employees of an Ingles supermarket location in Covington are under arrest in connection to a robbery at the store early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. outside of the Ingles location on Highway 278 in Covington.

According to Covington Police, the manager of the store and a co-worker were leaving to deposit money at the bank when they were approached by a man with a gun. The man took the money bag from the store, the manager's wallet and car keys and then ordered them into the manager's vehicle.

While inside the vehicle, the manager grabbed a gun from the glove box and shot at the suspect. The suspect shot back before fleeing the scene.

Police believe he may have been hit during the exchange. Neither the manager of the employee were injured.

Police later arrested 28 year-old Jahmar Smith and charged him in connection to the case. They also arrested 29 year-old Lamont Castleberry.

"We have recovered a weapon, an amount of cash and clothing that we believe are related to this case," said Newton County Police Captain Ken Malcom. "Both men are former Ingles employees."

The charges the men are facing have not been announced. It is also unclear what role each played in the incident.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.