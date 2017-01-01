Gainesville boy with leukemia lives out dream as Falcons honorary captain

A young boy stricken with cancer was on cloud nine Sunday after serving as an Atlanta Falcons honorary captain during their game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome.

Six year-old Riley Johnson of Gainesville was diagnosed with B-Cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in May of 2016.

Johnson was on the field during the coin toss thanks to a joint partnership between the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research and the Atlanta Falcons. He was embraced by several members of both the Falcons and Saints. He even got a high five from Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan.

Riley is improving

According to the Gainesville Times, Riley has responded well to chemotherapy treatments and some of his hair is beginning to regrow.

Riley's fight is receiving national attention as well after he received a signed jersey from Ezekial Elliot of the Dallas Cowboys back in early December. He's also had several members of the Atlanta Falcons visit him at his home.

Riley sharpens his hair cutting skills

Jerious Norwood and Chris Owens paid a visit to Riley's home along with Gainesville Police Lieutenant Andy Smith. Riley gained a "twin" brother as Lieutenant Smith allowed him to cut his hair.

Watch the video below

