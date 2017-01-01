Teen dies after being shot during robbery attempt

A teen is dead after she was shot while sitting inside a vehicle during a robbery attempt at Independence Park in Jonesboro on New Year's Eve.

Cherish Williams, 18, was sitting inside a vehicle with two friends around 7:40 p.m. when three armed men approached and demanded their personal items. The three men ordered them out of the vehicle and as Williams was exiting, she was shot by one of the suspects.

All three men fled the scene on foot.

Williams' friends tried to take her to the hospital and along the way, they flagged down a police cruiser that was passing by. An ambulance was called to take her the rest of the way to the hospital.

She later died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

No description of the suspects have been given.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday at Riverdale Chapel for Williams at 12 p.m.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you're urged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3513.

