Police arrest suspect after a weekend shooting in Douglasville

Police have arrested a suspect following a shooting in Douglasville on New Year's Day.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. on Colquitt Street, according to the Douglasville Police Department.

Police say two people were shot and treated at an area hospital.

The suspect, identified as Anthony Bryant McKinney, is being held at the Douglas County Jail. He's facing three charges of aggravated assault.

