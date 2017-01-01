Police arrest suspect after a weekend shooting in Douglasville

Police say a man was arrested in Kennesaw after a 2-year-old ended up in a hospital and required immediate surgery for a fracture to her leg.More >
Police say an 18-year-old has been charged with murder after the fatal shooting of another 18-year-old in Atlanta Friday.More >
Police say a fugitive wanted for a string of burglaries was actually caught Friday while trying to rob another store.More >
Police say they've arrested a second person in connection to a deadly shooting in Decatur.More >
Police are searching for suspects after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a DeKalb County apartment complex Friday morning.More >
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >
A man is dead following a standoff that lasted for hours Friday morning into the afternoon at a Cobb County bank.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Nine year-old Diana Romero, the sole survivor of an attack which investigators believe was carried out by the girl's mother on the entire family, was awake and talking in the hospital Friday afternoon.More >
