Rain moving out of metro Atlanta

After a night of constant rain in metro Atlanta, the heavier rain is finally moving out of the region.

MORE: 2016 ends with 29 less inches of rain than previous year

Click here to see live radar.

What to expect

You can expect mostly rain in metro Atlanta with some lightning. The threat of severe weather has ended.

Weather in YOUR area

Click here for the weather in Atlanta.

Click here for the weather in Marietta.

Click here for the weather in Lawrenceville.

Click here for the weather in the north Georgia mountains.

More weather

Click here for the 7 Day Forecast.

Click here for current temperatures.

Click here for a live look outside right now.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.