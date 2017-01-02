Store owner shot in face, hand during robbery attempt

The owner of a Gwinnett County business is recovering after being shot in the face and hand during a robbery attempt at the store late Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at Discount Grocery on the 6300 block of Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker.

According to police, three men entered the store and demanded cash. At some point during the altercation, shots were fired. The owner of the store was struck in the mouth and hand.

The victim was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

The suspects fled the scene and no descriptions have been made available.

If you have any information on the incident, you're urged to contact Gwinnett County Police.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.