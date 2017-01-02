Man found shot to death in Atlanta's 1st homicide of 2017

A roadway in downtown Atlanta is closed as police investigate the death of a man who was reportedly found with a gunshot wound to the head early Monday morning.

The body was found around 6:30 a.m. on Broad Street near Mitchell Street, about a block away from the Fulton County Government Center. Broad Street is closed between Mitchell Street and M.L.K. Jr. Drive as a result of the investigation.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Atlanta Police confirmed with CBS46 that this is the first homicide of the year in the city.

