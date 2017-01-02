Metro Atlanta actors to participate in CBS Diversity Initiative

You may be seeing two metro Atlanta area actors on the silver screen soon.

CBS announced the top 12 finalists in the Diversity Casting Initiative and two of the actors are from metro Atlanta.

Actors Noel Braham and Anna Enger Ritch were selected from a list of more than 10,000 people.

This week the actors find out if they will be part of CBS’s team to make inclusion

Last year the network admitted lack of nonwhite actors in its original dramas.

CBS decided to meet tap minority actors outside of the regular Los Angeles rotation.

The CBS Diversity Casting Initiative is designed to reach untapped talent across the country and is focused on increasing opportunities for people who belong to groups that have traditionally been underrepresented, including African-American, Asian-American, Latino, Native American, Pacific Islander, LGBTQ actors and performers with disabilities.

