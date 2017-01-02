Georgia counties with the highest percentage of residents receiving public assistance

Although the U.S. economy is continuing to improve and gain steam, many people are still having a tough time recovering from the recession.

As a result, many have turned to some sort of public assistance as a away to help out.

According to Georgiadata.org, public assistance is defined as food stamps, medicaid or temporary assistance for needy families.

Take a look at the counties in Georgia with the highest percentage of resident receiving one of those benefits.

App users, tap here for the slideshow.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.