Former NFL, UGA running back trades in football for career as firefighter

Former University of Georgia and NFL running back Kregg Lumpkin is now a firefighter with Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services. Source: Phong Nguyen, Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services

In November 2016, Clayton County graduated fourteen new firefighters and one of the newest members of the team is a name most people have heard.

If you're a fan of UGA football, you've probably heard the name Kregg Lumpkin. The former running back played for the Dawg Nation in the early 2000s and later for the NFL.

But now, Lumpkin has traded in his cleats and football for a fireman's uniform.

“Coming in, my thought process of being a firefighter simulated on a lower level as far as playing football,” Lumpkin told the Clayton News-Daily. “It’s a brotherhood. You come in with your brothers, you work out together with your brothers, you go to recruit school. You’re in a family environment which is close-knit, you’re going to look out for your family as well as in the NFL. I really enjoy that and I liked that about it.”

After leaving the University of Georgia, Lumpkin played with several teams in the NFL, including the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccanneers and the New York Giants. He left the league after the 2012 season.

Although Lumpkin was physically fit from all his years as a football star, he was surprised at the difficulty level of the training involved in becoming a firefighter.

“It was on a different level dealing with hoses and learning how to catch hydrants and pulling hoses and going up ladders,” said Lumpkin. “Just different aspects of being a firefighter. The physical part was challenging, I’m not always in good shape. But through those 12 weeks I did learn a lot about myself and being physically fit to be able to do the job.”

Playing collegiate and professional football may have been a life long dream for Lumpkin, but being a firefighter was not too far behind on his list of childhood goals.

“I really wanted to be a firefighter when I was little,” said Lumpkin. “Just seeing the big red trucks go down the highway or down the streets blaring the lights and sirens, and now I have the opportunity to be in the back seat looking at it or going up to a scene.”

