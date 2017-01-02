Mother pleads with public to help find daughter's killers

Cherish Williams, 18, was shot and killed in Independence Park on New Year's Eve. (SOURCE: Clayton County PD Facebook)

A Clayton County family is turning to the public for help in solving a teenager's murder on New Year's Eve.

Robin Reid says her daughter, Cherish Williams, 18, was shot and killed Saturday night in Independence Park after three men wearing hoodies ambushed the teen and demanded money.

"I don't know how it happened or how it could happen, it was a nightmare," Reid told CBS46. "They held a gun on her friend and on her. Her phone lit up. They said she had called the police and they shot her."

Reid says her daughter's friends tried rushing Cherish to the hospital before she was pronounced dead.

"They did everything possible," Reid said. "I know Cherish loves you, she's not mad."

Clayton County Police continue their search for the three men accused in the crime.

Meanwhile, a celebration of life will be held on Saturday at Riverdale Chapel for Williams at 12 p.m.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact police immediately.

