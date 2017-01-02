Carjacking victim shot in leg; suspect on the run

Atlanta Police are investigating a carjacking that sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The incident occurred in front of an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Old Hapeville Road.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. At this time he is alert, conscious, and breathing.

Police do not have any details on the suspect.

