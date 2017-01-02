Clayton County conducts nationwide search for Superintendent of Schools

The Clayton County Board of Education is conducting a nationwide search for a new Superintendent of Schools.

As part of this process, the Board of Education is holding two public meetings to give community stakeholders an opportunity to offer comments about this process.

The public meetings have been scheduled as follows:

Monday – January 9, 2017

Board Room

CCPS Administration Complex

1058 Fifth Avenue, Jonesboro, GA 30236

6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday – January 12, 2017

Cafeteria

Charles Drew High School

6237 Garden Walk Boulevard, Riverdale, GA 30274

6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In addition to the public meetings, the Board of Education has established a public survey to give interested community stakeholders an opportunity to respond to a series of items that will assist in the search process.

The public survey is now active and will remain available through Monday, January 16, 2017. Community stakeholders may access the public survey through the Clayton County Public Schools’ website at www.clayton.k12.ga.us and at the following link: http://clayton.surveys.edutrax.com/.