Spelman receives $1M gift from the Riggio family

Spelman College will receive a $1 million gift from Leonard and Louise Riggio that will help establish the Riggio's Scholars Program and support the college's planned arts and innovation center.

“From the moment I was surrounded by its warm embrace, I was head over heels in love with Spelman College, and especially with the beautiful people who study and teach there,” said Leonard Riggio, the founder and chairman of Barnes and Noble, Inc., the nation’s largest retail bookseller, of his visit to the College.

Half of the Riggio's gift will be used to underwrite six outstanding Spelman students who have demonstrated stellar academic achievement and who are actively engaged in community service. The remaining $500,000 will be designated for the design and construction of an arts and innovation center. The new state-of-the art center will house the College’s arts programs and Innovation Lab, which encourage creative collaborations at the intersection of the arts, technology, science and other liberal arts disciplines. Program planning for the facility is currently underway.

“We welcome them as new donors to Spelman and welcome, too, their enthusiasm and faith in the values and mission of the College," said Spelman President Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D.

The following students have been selected as 2016-2017 Riggio Scholars:

• Joy Milner, C’2020, a health science, dual degree nursing major, volunteers at Morehouse School of Medicine’s microbiology, biochemistry and immunology research laboratory and as a peer tutor at Clayton State University.

• Chanara Andrews, C’2020, an English major, graduated in the top five percent of her high school class and volunteers as a Spanish/English tutor and peer counselor. She plans a career as a college professor.

• Jordan Brown, C’2020, a history major, has completed more than 300 service hours as a volunteer with several non-profit organizations including the Girl Scouts. She is interested in multiple careers, including being a museum archivist, documentary filmmaker and college professor.

• Karchia Wallace-Warthon, C’2019, a political science major, plans to attend law school and work in public service. She is a peer leadership assistant at Spelman.

• Jenai Bostic, C’2019, a biology major, plans to attend medical school with the goal of establishing a dental practice to provide children and their families with affordable services. She is a peer tutor, resident advisor and student ambassador at Spelman.

• Miriam Metze, C’2018, an English major, has interned with the United Negro College Fund and aims to pursue a career as an attorney in the area social justice.