Riverdale High School student selected as Atlanta Falcons Power Player

Nia Cole has a lot to celebrate following the Atlanta Falcon's victory over the New Orleans Saints, Sunday.

Cole was selected as the Atlanta Falcons Power Player. The Power Player award is presented by Georgia Power and it recognizes male and female high school varsity sports athletes from around the state of Georgia that demonstrate strong leadership skills both on and off the field.

Cole is a junior at Riverdale High School who plays golf, competition cheerleading, and participates in varsity cheerleading. She has a 3.7 G.P.A. and is enrolled in a dual college enrollment program at Clayton State University.

