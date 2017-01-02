Grant helps Morehouse students save minority men from incarceration

Students at Morehouse College are doing their part to help save young minority men from incarceration.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation gifted the Morehouse College Computing Research Center Lab with a $60,011 grant to analyze initiatives that are helping to decrease the number of young men of color in prison.

The lab created a tool that uses visualization technology that helps organizations to analyze real-time data more quickly from more than 200 youth facilities across the country. The tool allows the organizations to interpret data without having to wait for their annual reports.

“The tool works by creating dynamic graphs and charts based on data collected by juvenile detention centers across the nation,” said Kinnis Gosha, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Director of the Morehouse Computer Research Center Lab. “Now sites are able to look at years’ work of data to see what initiatives and reforms are working and which ones are not.

Gosha says he is hopeful the newly-designed technology will soon make it possible for judges, correctional officers, lawmakers, activists and prosecutors to analyze and process large amounts of data in ways it previously could not.

