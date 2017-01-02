Home, away opponents announced for Falcons 2017 season

The 2017 NFL schedule won't be released until late Spring, but the Falcons' home and away opponents for next season are already set.

With the regular season finalized, the NFL can finalize next season's matchups based on the final standings. Since the Falcons finished first in the NFC South, they are guaranteed to play four division champions from 2016 (the other 3 in the NFC and one in the AFC). In total, they will play six teams who made the postseason.

The Falcons first home slate at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be headlined by visits from the Dallas Cowboys, led by soon-to-be second year stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, and a return trip by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, who lost to the Falcons at the Georgia Dome earlier this season. As always, the Saints, Panthers, and Buccaneers will all make trips to Atlanta

On the road, the Falcons will travel to play three teams who made the playoffs in 2016, including a contest against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. That will be the first time since 2009 the Falcons have traveled to New England. The Lions and Seahawks are the other two NFC playoff teams on the road slate next season.

Here's the full list of opponents for the Falcons in 2017.

Home games

Bills, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Dolphins, Packers, Panthers, Saints, Vikings

Away games

Bears, Buccaneers, Jets, Lions, Panthers, Patriots, Saints, Seahawks

The slate includes home and away games against all three of the Falcons NFC south rivals, four games against the NFC North, two games against the champions from the NFC East and NFC West, and four games against the AFC East.

The 2017 regular season is slated to begin on Thursday, September 7, 2017. The first home game in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.