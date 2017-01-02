2 kids killed in Hall County crash

Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Sabrina McConnell was traveling east on GA 60 when she drove off the shoulder of the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver suffered injuries and was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Two other passengers inside the vehicle, John Wayne Gibbs III, 25, (front seat passenger), and Ashley Rose, 21, (rear seat passenger) were also transported to the hospital.

Two children inside the car, a 4-year-old female and a 1-year-old male, suffered fatal injuries from the crash.

Charges at this time have not been made.

