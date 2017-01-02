Diane McIver's loan to Tex could hurt him in court

CBS46 was the first to break the news that Tex McIver owed his wife Diane $350,000. Now we're learning how the loan could affect McIver in court.

Court documents show Diane loaned Tex the money in December of 2011 through a business she owned. He was supposed to pay her back with interest by December of 2014. However, documents show he was given an extension to December of 2017.

CBS46 Law Enforcement Analyst Vincent Hill was a police officer and is now a private investigator. He says the loan isn't good news for Tex.

"It definitely leads to possible motive. I mean maybe he couldn't pay the $350,000 back, maybe that deal went bad. We don't know the circumstances of that but it definitely leads to a possible motive," Hill said.

CBS46 reached out to Tex McIver's attorney again on Monday. He would not comment on what the loan was for.

Diane McIver was killed while on her way home from their north Georgia farmhouse in 2016. Tex McIver says he accidentally shot her while riding in the back seat. He is being charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

Hill says it is possible McIver's charges could be increased to murder; however, he says that the investigation will take time and will be harder to prove in court.



