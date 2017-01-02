Atlanta City Council to vote on lighting the BeltLine

The BeltLine continues to be a popular spot for bikers, joggers and those just out for a stroll.

"It's just the art along the way and the people and there's so much going on and it gives off a really good feeling and vibe," said tourist Grace Robert.

But for some, the BeltLine's appeal ends when the sun goes down. That's because getting to it remains difficult at night.

"I have been down here at night time just not a lot because it isn't lit up," said Atlanta resident Rosalind Bankhead.

Concerns over safety keep many away from the area after dark. Efforts to better light Ponce De Leon Avenue between Monroe and Freedom Parkway are underway.

"I know they need to upgrade more lights around this area because it's so dark," said Stacy Howard, who works nearby. "All kind of stuff goes on in this area."

Atlanta City Council member Kwanza Hall is sponsoring the project. He agrees the street as it is now is a bit of a safety concern.

"We only have the high-level Georgia Power poles," he explained. "There are definitely a lot of cyclists who go up and down the corridor. I'm a cyclist myself and you can't see as easily."

Hall said funding for the project will come from the state Department of Transportation.

On top of lighting, there are plans for street furniture like seating and a convenient on-ramp to the BeltLine

"Right now, there's no way to enter the BeltLine without going inside of Ponce City Market or going back around buildings, Hall said. "We will have an actual on-ramp right here where you can just walk up to the Beltline."

The measure is up for a vote on Tuesday.

