Several guns stolen from firefighters in overnight burglary

Firefighters in Forsyth County ended their shift Monday morning to the disturbing realization that their personal vehicles had been broken into and their hand guns stolen.

According to a Forsyth County Fire Chief, the burglaries happened sometime between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m., while emergency responders were either asleep or out on a call.

“The (burglars) smashed through the glass (of the vehicles),” said Division Chief Jason Shivers, who said three firefighters discovered their guns missing. “The thought of these guys being victims, while they’re working hard, away from their families, it bothers you,” he said.

Several other cars in front of homes in the area were burglarized during the same time frame. Sheriff’s investigators believe the crimes could be connected, though it’s unclear if guns from any other locations were stolen.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.