More people complain about safety issues at rundown apartments

CBS46 uncovered more problems at a run-down metro Atlanta apartment complex facing hundreds of code violations.

Jerome Clark knows there are problems inside his Walden Pond apartment but said he can’t get the landlord to fix anything. He also said there are wires sticking out of his wall, a missing smoke detector and a major pest problem.

“I just had a pet for Christmas that I didn’t even pay for and it came from under the stove,” Clark said.

Clark said he found a rat roaming around his apartment and when he’s reported problems like this to his landlord, he said there’s always an excuse.

“I was told, 'Hey I’m at a poker tournament, I’ll have to call you back.' Another time I had a response saying, 'I’m eating with my family,'” Clark said.

Steve Astrin is Clark’s landlord. In fact, Astrin owns several apartments at Walden Pond. CBS46 went to his business in Conyers, but he was out of the office. He told CBS46 he would meet with us Monday, but then said he couldn’t.

Melia Burton also had an issue with Astrin. She said she put down nearly $700 to live here, but changed her mind and never got her deposit back.

"They don’t care," Burton said. “I could have used that money to finish paying my school tuition and being able to take care of my son, but I have stacks of bills, I have a lot of stuff going to collections.”

“I just want the things to be fixed because if I’m paying close to $1,000, it needs to be done,” Clark said.

Astrin told CBS46 he has made several improvements at Walden Pond, but we are waiting on him to show us. He said he could meet another day this week.

