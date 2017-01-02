More people complain about safety issues at rundown apartments

The court appearance for DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann originally set for July 7 was postponed. Mann is accused of exposing himself and committing a lewd act in Piedmont Park in May.More >
Police say they've arrested a second person in connection to a deadly shooting in Decatur.More >
Police are searching for suspects after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a DeKalb County apartment complex Friday morning.More >
CBS46 got an inside look at the building at St. Martin's Episcopal School that was set on fire Tuesday.More >
If you're still using the older blue breeze cards from MARTA, it's time to replace it! Starting July 10, the blue cards will no longer work as the transit service switches completely to its newer silver cards.More >
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >
A man is dead following a standoff that lasted for hours Friday morning into the afternoon at a Cobb County bank.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Nine year-old Diana Romero, the sole survivor of an attack which investigators believe was carried out by the girl's mother on the entire family, was awake and talking in the hospital Friday afternoon.More >
