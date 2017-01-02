Friend saves 90-year-old blind woman left in the cold

On a cold winter day, music warms the soul and feeds the friendship shared by Reba and Becky for decades.

But it hasn’t always been easy for Reba. She lives alone and she’s darn near 90-years old.

“I don’t see the stars, the sun and the rain,” Reba Whitehead said. “I don’t see anything.”

"The thing about it is, she’s blind, 100 percent blind,” Reba’s friend, Becky Harrison, said.

And on top of that, she’s living without heat. It’s a shame since she paid $1,000 for a new heater.

“He put the heater in, but it never has given me any heat,” Whitehead said. “I feel like that I should have heat.”

Instead she’s been carrying on in the cold for a month.

“I don’t know what to do. Why hasn’t he been back? See I don’t know the reason,” Whitehead said.

“I feel like that she needed a little assistance,” Harrison said.

And this is why old friends are the best friends. Becky got the installer back out to fix it following a call to the company from CBS46.

“God is good! He is the only thing and we have to trust in him,” Harrison said.

It just goes to show it takes more than just music to warm the soul. You have to have faith and while Reba may not be able to see it, she can definitely feel it.

