Precipitation coming to an end in Atlanta

After several hours of rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow in north Georgia, the precipitation has to come to an end.

Strong, gusty winds will combine with ice-weighted trees to produce downed trees and power outages Saturday. Clouds will otherwise give way to sunshine with FeelsLike temperatures dipping into the teens and single digits.

Black ice will be a concern during both weekend nights as what melts during the day will re-freeze at night.

Milder weather returns next week with a possible shower and thundershower during the second half of the week.

