Domestic-related shooting leads to closure of busy Gwinnett County roadway

A man was arrested after police surrounded a vehicle on Highway 316 in Gwinnett County, while investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Lawrenceville early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at the Madison at River Sound apartments on Walther Boulevard around 8 a.m. and involved three people. A neighbor reported a fight taking place next door. Upon arrival, police made contact with an injured man in the parking lot. The male told police he jumped from his second floor balcony after he was pistol whipped by his roommate who took off with a female in a dark colored SUV.

Gwinnett County Police eventually spotted and surrounded the vehicle on Highway 316 near Collins Hill Road, closing the roadway for a little over an hour. A female was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

The female was identified as 19-year-old Destinee Neal. Neal is in critical condition at Gwinnett Medical Center.

Police arrested 39-year-old Edward Dukes at the scene. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and being held without bond. Dukes had an outstanding warrant out for his rest for a previous crime.

Detectives are still investigating the relationship between the three individuals and why the fight and shooting took place.

