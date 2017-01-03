HBCU band's acceptance to march at inauguration ignites controve - CBS46 News

HBCU band's acceptance to march at inauguration ignites controversy

By La-Keya Stinchcomb, Digital Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Many invitations have been sent out for people and groups to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, and many invitations have been rejected. However, an Alabama collegiate marching band located close to 100 miles outside the city of Atlanta says they are willing to perform at the inaugural parade.

Talladega College, Alabama's oldest private, historically black college (HBCU), has stirred controversy on social media among the African-American community with its decision to perform at Trump's inaugural parade.

Other social media users say the school should use this performance as an opportunity to showcase what the school has to offer.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Friday that the Talladega College Marching Tornadoes was among 40 groups, including high school bands and military organizations, scheduled to perform in the parade. 

