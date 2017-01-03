HBCU band's acceptance to march at inauguration ignites controversy

Many invitations have been sent out for people and groups to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, and many invitations have been rejected. However, an Alabama collegiate marching band located close to 100 miles outside the city of Atlanta says they are willing to perform at the inaugural parade.

Talladega College, Alabama's oldest private, historically black college (HBCU), has stirred controversy on social media among the African-American community with its decision to perform at Trump's inaugural parade.

Talladega college is trash for playing at inauguration. — princess???? (@Michyah_) January 3, 2017

I cannot even with #Talledegacollege... Y'all really gonna shuck & jive down Pennsylvania Ave for Trump?! Where are the alumni? #Nah — Shug Avery (@UppityBlkWoman) January 3, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Pretty obvious that Talledega College needs the money. That would explain the bands participation. How much did Trump pay? — charlynne hopson (@locations131) January 3, 2017

Other social media users say the school should use this performance as an opportunity to showcase what the school has to offer.

Do you know how many ppl have never heard of Talledega College until now? Admissions offices need to be recruiting off that alone. — #BlackLivesMatter (@AnthonyMartrell) January 3, 2017

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Friday that the Talladega College Marching Tornadoes was among 40 groups, including high school bands and military organizations, scheduled to perform in the parade.

