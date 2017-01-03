GBI database helps crack down on stolen metals

State and metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies hope criminals will think twice before stealing metals and selling them at scrap yards.

Authorities hope a GBI database will deter criminals from striking. The database recently helped lead investigators to a suspect in a case involving more than $56,000 in stolen property.

Through the Secondary Metals Recyclers Database, workers at businesses including scrap yards have to take a picture of the person who is selling them something, what they're selling, their vehicle, and get their signature. Police then have that as a resource when they're investigating theft cases.

"What this is going to do is one, put people on notice when you bring something into a salvage yard. You're going to be held accountable for what you bring in," said Bahan Rich with the GBI. "They can't as easily hide behind the anonymity of bringing those items to the salvage yard and just forgetting about it."

The GBI says more than 200 businesses have uploaded more than three million transactions onto the database since it launched in 2014. The database is run by company called LeadsOnline.

Investigators with the Auburn Police Department and Barrow County Sheriff's Office recently were led to a suspect thanks to help from the database. Police said Richard Rowland, 50, of Lawrenceville, a former Comcast employee, stole high capacity generator batteries from utility boxes and sold them to a salvage yard.

Police were able to track Rowland's information uploaded to the database by the business.

"They were able to give a printout of his tag number, give a copy of his drivers license, when he came in, how much the check was," said Sgt. Bobby Wheeler with the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.

"It's a great law enforcement tool," said Lt. Chris Hodge with the Auburn Police Department said, "I think when word gets out that we have such a database at our disposal, it will deter people from turning in these types of precious metals if they obtain them illegally."

Any law enforcement agency in Georgia can register for the database at support@leadsonline.com or by calling 1-800-311-2656.

