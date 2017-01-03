Teen carjacking suspect shot by officer after chase

Atlanta police say one of their officers opened fire on a 16-year-old teen after a foot chase on Tuesday night.

The incident began with officers pursuing robbery suspects in the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway SW around 8 p.m., according to authorities.

Atlanta police say the officer followed the suspects until they were noticed, which is when a pursuit began. Police say the vehicle pursuit ended at I-285 and Clark Howell Highway in Clayton County when two suspects allegedly left the vehicle and ran.

Police say one of the suspects, a 16-year-old, was shot in the lower calf by an Atlanta officer during the chase. Both suspects were eventually arrested, according to authorities.

During the vehicle pursuit, police say the suspects also hit a white Mercedes, although the driver was not hurt, according to authorities.

Police say the officer also suffered minor cramps from the foot chase.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to handle the investigation.

