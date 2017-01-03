Mostly cloudy, cold in Atlanta Wednesday

Plan on a mostly cloudy day in Atlanta Wednesday with colder temperatures. It'll also be a bit breezy throughout the day.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know?

It'll be dry on Wednesday, but colder weather will move in with afternoon temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday. It'll also be a bit breezy with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.

We continue to watch for the risk of rain and snow in metro Atlanta at the end of the week. If we see winter weather, the latest models suggest it would occur Friday and Saturday. Click here to read more about the threat of winter weather.

Click here to see Atlanta's webcam.

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly cloudy. 48°. West wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 48°. West wind from 5-10 mph. Noon

Partly cloudy. 51°. West wind from 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. 51°. West wind from 5-10 mph. 3 PM

Partly cloudy. 56°. West wind from 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. 56°. West wind from 5-10 mph. 5 PM

Partly cloudy. 55°. West wind from 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. 55°. West wind from 5-10 mph. 7 PM

Mostly cloudy. 48°. West wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 48°. West wind from 5-10 mph. 11 PM

Mostly cloudy. 39°. West wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Wednesday

5:43 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Rain and snow mix possible on Friday.

Weather in YOUR area

Click here for the weather in Atlanta.

Click here for the weather in Marietta.

Click here for the weather in Lawrenceville.

Click here for the weather in the north Georgia mountains.

More weather

Click here for the 7 Day Forecast.

Click here for current temperatures.

Click here for a live look outside right now.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.