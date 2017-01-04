Police: Drugs, needles found in infant's diaper bag

Police say two people were arrested in Hall County after trying to hide drugs and needles in a child's diaper bag.

The incident occurred on Edgewater Drive and Clarks Bridge Road in Hall County on Jan. 1.

Police say they found about 6.5 ounces of methamphetamine, digital scales, hypodermic needles and packaging materials during the course of a drug investigation.

The drugs and needles were hidden in an infant's diaper bag, who was in a child safety seat in the vehicle, according to authorities.

Russell Passmore and Megan Stone were both arrested on drug charges, according to authorities.

Police say the drugs are worth about $20,900.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.