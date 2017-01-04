APD: Drunk driver flees traffic stop, strikes another vehicle

Atlanta Police said a drunk driver sped off from a traffic stop and struck a vehicle before police were able to apprehend him Wednesday morning.

Police said an officer attempted to stop the driver because they were driving recklessly before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning near Metropolitan Parkway and University Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

The driver fled, before wrecking his vehicle and turning over near University Ave and Garibaldi St. Police said the driver, who was intoxicated, was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Two other people were in the truck at the time and one of them was also taken to the hospital. Police haven't provided word on the condition of the person in the car that was struck.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.