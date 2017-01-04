APD: Drunk driver flees traffic stop, strikes another vehicle

Police say a man was killed Sunday evening after a shooting in northwest Atlanta.More >
Police say two people were shot at a block party in southeast Atlanta Saturday.
Atlanta police report a pedestrian was hit by a car Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to 70 Pope St. SW at about 12:35 p.m.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they're investing the death of a person in central Georgia who died after being tased by police.
A Georgia trucker accused of having struck and killed his wife with his truck in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania hotel has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.
Police have blocked off 16th Street near Northside Drive in Atlanta as they investigate a suspicious package left near the parking lot of the IKEA location.
The attorney for a fired security manager at Phillips Arena has responded to Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed after a spokesperson for the mayor said that claims related to Reed in a discrimination lawsuit against the Atlanta Hawks were false.
Big bucks are being spent to feed students across America, and thousands of nutrition experts are in Atlanta learning how that money is being spent at the National Conference of the School Nutrition Association.
Police say a man was killed Sunday evening after a shooting in northwest Atlanta.More >
The son of former Atlanta Braves player Keith Lockhart has returned home after being hit in the face with a baseball.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
CBS46 was the only Atlanta television station to ride along with Douglasville Police as they cracked down on a large gang sweep one day.
CBS46 has learned that a 7-year-old child had to be rescued at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Sunday.
College Park police report a woman in her early 20s was shot to death last Saturday night.
