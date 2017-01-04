Man charged with arson after fire destroys his townhouse, neighbors'

One person is unaccounted for after a Wednesday morning house fire in Marietta, authorities said. (SOURCE: WGCL)

The man who neighbors first thought was trapped in his burning townhouse is now in police custody accused of arson.

Cobb County police caught up with Matthew Olson, 31, after a brief pursuit in the Powers Ferry area of the county, according to Lt. Dan Dupree of the Cobb County Fire Department.

Police initially responded to the townhouse on Audubon Drive, east of Marietta, at about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday after getting a call from a family member of Olson. The family member said Olson was suicidal. The first officer who arrived at the home spotted flames coming from Olson's unit. Neighbors on either side had already escaped.

For a brief time, firefighters thought Olson might be trapped in the home. Eventually someone noticed that Olson's vehicle was missing.

When daylight came, firefighters searched the unit, but did not find a body. That's when police began to search for Olson and his vehicle.

Olson likely will face arson and other charges, Dupree said.

