One of country's first black Marines dies

A Georgia man who served among the first black U.S. Marines in a segregated military during World War II has died.

Angus Hardie "Jay" Jamerson died at 89. Jamerson was a student at Morehouse College in Atlanta when he was drafted in 1945 and sent to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where a segregated training area called Montford Point was established after President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered the Marine Corps to begin accepting blacks.

According to an obituary posted for Jamerson, he and other black Marines weren't allowed to enter the main base of nearby Camp Lejeune unless they were accompanied by a white marine.

He and other surviving Montford Point Marines were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in June, 2012.

Wendy Jamerson told the Associated Press her father didn't know about the congressional award until he read about it in the newspaper. She said he appeared nonchalant, telling her: "Well, you know, they're going to give me a medal." But Jamerson's pride was unmistakable.

"He did sleep with it for a couple of nights," his wife said. "We couldn't get it off him."

His wife Doris Jamerson told the Associated Press that her husband wanted to serve his country and "had no idea of the significance of it at all."

