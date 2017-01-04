Eight vehicles burgled after brazen break-ins at hotel

Atlanta Police are investigating after several cars were broken into in the Castleberry Hills neighborhood in Atlanta. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Eight cars were broken into overnight in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood on Wednesday, according to Atlanta Police.

Police said they haven't identified a suspect in the burglaries near the Castleberry Inn and Suites near downtown Atlanta. They said a GPS and other personal items were taken from the vehicles.

Several windows were broken on cars and some of the items that appeared to have been in the vehicles were strewn across the ground near them. A security guard who works the parking lot said the burglaries took place before he arrived for work in the evening.

