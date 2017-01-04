Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicles in Jonesboro

One person died after they were struck by a vehicle while walking along Highway 138 in Clayton County. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Clayton County Police said two people were struck by a vehicle in Jonesboro. (SOURCE: Google Maps)

Police in Clayton County said one person died after he was struck by two vehicles in Jonesboro.

The man, who has not been identified died on the scene of the wreck near the intersection of Highway 138 and Devonshire Dr. The incident took place before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the drivers of both vehicles stayed on the scene and cooperated with their investigation.

Details of the incident weren't immediately clear.

