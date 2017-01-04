Early morning police chase leads to four arrests

Georgia State Patrol troopers were involved in a high speed chase on I-85 south between N. Druid Hills and Buford Highway just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Troopers chased after a Dodge Journey when the driver refused to stop after traveling at a high rate of speed. One trooper managed to crash into the vehicle but all four occupants of the car got away on foot. The driver and one passenger were arrested not far from the scene. A search continued for the other two passengers.

Georgia Tech police managed to catch and detain the remaining two suspects.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as 25-year-old Eric Davis (driver), 20-year-old Fakeem Perry, 19-year-old Kintavious Stewart and 20-year-old Kyree Edwards.

The Dodge the suspects were traveling in was reported stolen Tuesday night. There was minor damage to the vehicle and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.