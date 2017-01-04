Girl Scouts introduce new cookie for 100th anniversary

The holidays are over but no need to fret, its that time of year again when you can buy boxes upon boxes of Girl Scout cookies.

Did you know that 2017 marks the 100th anniversary of the first known cookie sale by Girl Scouts? https://t.co/6hCxsMuknn pic.twitter.com/BOVfK3DDnb — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) January 1, 2017

The 100th annual cookie season kicked off Tuesday with the latest addition to the cookie brand- the S'mores Cookie. The new Girl Scout S'mores will be carried in select markets during the 2017 season.

The first cookie sale was in 1917 by the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma. The girls baked cookies and sold them in their high school cafeteria as a service project. Commercial bakeries didn’t get into the act until 1936 when 125 troops began participating in cookie sales.

How to purchase Girl Scout Cookies

Buy from a scout: The easiest way to purchase cookies is to buy them from one of the 2.7 million Girl Scouts across the U.S. If your child isn't a Girl Scout, chances are you can find one through a friend or coworker. If you are still out of luck, try your local Girl Scout council which can be found on the Girl Scout's website directory.

Find a cookie booth: Cookie fans can usually find a Girl Scout booth set up outside a store, for example Wal-Mart, Target, and Publix. Buyers can go online to the Girl Scouts website and search their zip codes to find locations and dates of when Scouts are selling cookies in a nearby area.

Digital Cookie platform: Customers can purchase Girl Scout Cookies online; however, they will still need the help of an actual Girl Scout. What's even better is that Scouts won't have to deliver cookies to customers who purchase through the Digital Cookie platform because orders are shipped directly to a buyer's preferred address. Click here for the Digital Cookie platform.

