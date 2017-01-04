Cobb County DA ready for possible appeal of verdict in Justin Ross Harris trial

The Cobb County District Attorney's Office has responded to the possibility of an appeal of the verdict in the Justin Ross Harris trial.

At this time, the attorneys for Harris have not filed an appeal.

“I have complete confidence in the evidence, the trial process, and the jury’s verdict in this case, and we will be ready when the defense’s Motion for New Trial is scheduled for a hearing,” said Cobb DA Vic Reynolds.

Harris was found guilty on all charges after being accused of leaving his child in a hot car to die back in June 2014. Those charges included malice murder, felony murder, cruelty to children, criminal attempt to commit a felony and dissemination of harmful material to minors.

During the trial, the state called 52 witnesses and introduced more than 900 pieces of evidence, including the Hyundai Tucson.

