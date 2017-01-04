GSP vehicle crashes into car after high speed chase

Four people are in custody after leading Georgia State Patrol troopers on a high speed chase and short foot pursuit early Wednesday morning.

Officials say they spotted a Dodge Journey speeding on I-85 SB near North Druid Hills in DeKalb County. A pursuit ensued in Atlanta with two other troopers joining the chase.

When the vehicle came to a stop, four occupants fled on foot. After a pursuit, a trooper took the driver and one of the passengers into custody. Georgia Tech Police located the other two passengers and took them into custody.

All four occupants were transported to the Atlanta Pre-Trial detention center.

The driver has been identified as 25-year-old Eric Davis. The passengers have been identified as Fakeem Perry (20), Kintavious Stewart (19), and Kyree Edwards (20).

Police say the vehicle was stolen from the CSX property the previous night.

