GSP vehicle crashes into car after high speed chase

Police have blocked off 16th Street near Northside Drive in Atlanta as they investigate a suspicious package left near the parking lot of the IKEA location.More >
The attorney for a fired security manager at Phillips Arena has responded to Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed after a spokesperson for the mayor said that claims related to Reed in a discrimination lawsuit against the Atlanta Hawks were false.More >
Big bucks are being spent to feed students across America, and thousands of nutrition experts are in Atlanta learning how that money is being spent at the National Conference of the School Nutrition Association.More >
Police say a man was killed Sunday evening after a shooting in northwest Atlanta.More >
The son of former Atlanta Braves player Keith Lockhart has returned home after being hit in the face with a baseball.More >
A DeKalb County family says they're lucky after a tree crushed part of their house.More >
The court appearance for DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann originally set for July 7 was postponed. Mann is accused of exposing himself and committing a lewd act in Piedmont Park in May.More >
Police say they've arrested a second person in connection to a deadly shooting in Decatur.More >
Police are searching for suspects after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a DeKalb County apartment complex Friday morning.More >
CBS46 got an inside look at the building at St. Martin's Episcopal School that was set on fire Tuesday.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
CBS46 was the only Atlanta television station to ride along with Douglasville Police as they cracked down on a large gang sweep one day.More >
CBS46 has learned that a 7-year-old child had to be rescued at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Sunday.More >
College Park police report a woman in her early 20s was shot to death last Saturday night.More >
The attorney for a fired security manager at Phillips Arena has responded to Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed after a spokesperson for the mayor said that claims related to Reed in a discrimination lawsuit against the Atlanta Hawks were false.More >
