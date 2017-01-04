Atlanta Streetcar service suspended due to suspicious package

Atlanta Streetcar service was suspended Wednesday afternoon due to a suspicious package at a nearby building.

The suspicious package was identified at 25 Park Pl. NW, according to authorities.

Streetcar service was suspended due to street closures in the area.

Police later confirmed that the scene was cleared and the Streetcar service is expected to eventually return to normal.

