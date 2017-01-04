CAU class president loses father, brother to Chicago gun violence

Chicago is the third largest city in the nation, but it saw nearly triple the amount of shooting incidents in 2016 than New York, the nation's largest city.

The sobering tally of 762 homicides is something that freshman Class President Eric Wilson knows all too well.

"I had to become the man of the house at a young age, and I had to step up and take care of my three younger sisters," Wilson said.

At the age of four, Wilson's father was shot to death. The loss of his father left him without the guidance of a male role to help him through life's challenges; however; he refused to give up.

"It was a lot of opportunities I missed out on growing up without a dad, like being able to play football at the park with him," said Wilson.

Then in the summer of 2016, just a few months before he departed for Clarke Atlanta, Wilson's 15-year-old brother, Davearhea Wilson, was shot dead on the front steps of his home.

"I feel like I'm living for my brother," he said.

Although his life was plagued with violence and childhood mistakes, Wilson says he stayed focused and kept his eye on the prize.

"I always knew education was going to pull me out of this," said Wilson. "I used the bad things I saw growing up in my neighborhood as motivation to be successful and come back to help my family.

Wilson says he vows to use his degree to rescue his siblings and mom he left behind in Chicago.

